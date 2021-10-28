Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1st-year UG, PG classes in Odisha to begin from November 1 & November 15

Physical classes for the first-year undergraduate and post-graduate students in Odisha for the 2021-22 academic session will begin from November 1 and 15 respectively following Covid-19 protocols, The Higher Education Department said on Wednesday.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 10:59 AM IST
PTI | , Bhubaneswar

Hostels facilities would be made available to the students and coronavirus guidelines should also be followed there.

This was communicated by Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra in a letter to vice-chancellors of all state universities and principals of government and non-government degree colleges under the department.

“Classroom teaching of first year UG and first year PG students (freshly admitted) for 2021-22 session will start from 01.11.2021 and 15.11.2021 respectively in physical mode by following appropriate Covid-19 prevention protocols,” Mishra said in the letter.

Face masks are mandatory, while social distancing should be adopted in classrooms, libraries, laboratories and other places. The health of the students should be self-monitored and reporting of illness should be encouraged, the letter stated.

An isolation room must be kept ready for any emergency, it said.

The department urged private universities under the department to consider following these guidelines.

Classroom teaching had been suspended since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Schools in Odisha reopened for students of class 8 on Monday. Physical classes had started for classes 10 and 12 on July 26 and for class 11 from October 21.

The state on Wednesday registered 549 new coronavirus cases, 116 more than the previous day, as single-day infections crossed the 500-mark again in less than a week. Two more fatalities took the death toll to 8,318. 

