Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / 31 engg colleges, 38 polytechnic institutes set up in last 15 yrs, says Bihar CM
news

31 engg colleges, 38 polytechnic institutes set up in last 15 yrs, says Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said a total of 31 engineering colleges and 38 polytechnic institutions have been set up in the state in the last 15 years.
ANI | , Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 10:34 AM IST
31 engg colleges, 38 polytechnic institutes set up in last 15 yrs, says Bihar CM(PTI / File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said a total of 31 engineering colleges and 38 polytechnic institutions have been set up in the state in the last 15 years.

He added that each district of the state now has at least one engineering college.

"The state has a total of three engineering colleges and 13 government polytechnic colleges from 1954 to 2005. They had admission capacities of 800 and 3,840 respectively," the Bihar CM tweeted.

Kumar further said that he converted Bihar College of Engineering, Patna, which is one of the oldest engineering colleges of the country, into an NIT (National Institute of Technology) in 2004 when he was in the Centre.

"In the last 15 years, 38 engineering colleges and 31 polytechnic institutes have been established, with admission capacity of 9,975 and 11,332 respectively. Now every district of the state has at least one engineering college. Efforts will continue for the advancement of higher technical education in the state," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar chief minister bihar cm nitish kumar government engineering college
TRENDING NEWS

Police rescues young whale entrapped in fishing net in Australia

Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about UP Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory

Human makes tiny popsicles for kitty, its reaction will melt your heart

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP