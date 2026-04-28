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59 Thane students embark on science study tour under 'Mission Bharari'

59 Thane students embark on science study tour under 'Mission Bharari'

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 10:32 am IST
PTI |
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Thane, As many as 59 meritorious students from Maharashtra's Thane district have embarked on an 'ISRO Study Tour' under the innovative 'Mission Bharari' initiative, aimed to connect rural students with advanced science.

59 Thane students embark on science study tour under 'Mission Bharari'

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flagged the tour at the District Planning Bhavan on Monday, marking the commencement of a five-day educational journey to India's premier space research centres, an official release by the district administration said on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde described the selected students as "science soldiers" who would shape the country's scientific future.

"Mission Bharari is a comprehensive effort to give wings to the dreams of rural students and connect the children of our soil with the sky. Science is not just information, but the curiosity to ask 'why', which leads to great discoveries," he said.

The experience of visiting the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, a major space research centre of ISRO, and Thumba Rocket Launching Station would be as transformative as an entire year of school education, Shinde noted.

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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