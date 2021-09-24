Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / 7 IIM Sambalpur students receive 1-lakh scholarships
news

7 IIM Sambalpur students receive 1-lakh scholarships

Seven students of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur have received ₹1-lakh scholarships.
PTI | , Sambalpur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 10:51 AM IST
7 IIM Sambalpur students receive 1-lakh scholarships

Seven students of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur have received 1-lakh scholarships.

The scholarships were awarded to the students, who topped the first-year examinations, during a function held to mark the institution's seventh foundation day on Thursday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged students to bring a "synergy of modern education with traditional values".

"A competent workforce is possible only when we have skilled management professionals," Pradhan said during his virtual address.

He asserted that the National Education Policy, 2020 aims to update, upgrade and upskill youth, and transform the education system with emerging dynamics.

IIM Sambalpur Director Mahadeo Jaiswal said that work on the permanent campus was under rapid progress and the first phase was expected to be completed by August-December next year.

Flipkart chief corporate affairs officer Rajneesh Kumar said that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a fundamental shift in people's lives and business and firms can no longer operate without considering the larger context, which has impacted the way they interact with different stakeholders.

RELATED STORIES

Indian hockey player Amit Rohidas, who was a part of the national team that secured bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, and renowned Sambalpuri singer Padma Shri Jitendra Haripal, famous for superhit song 'Rangabati', were honoured during the event. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iim sambalpur iim placement education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022: Top 10 Indian universities, check here  

IIT Bombay tops QS Graduate Employability Rankings in India with improved rank

Ahead of REET 2021, Rajasthan govt approves proposals to stop cheating

Jadavpur university announces free vaccination camp for students
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP