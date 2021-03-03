Home / Education / News / AAP govt merges 13 institutes to create Delhi Skills & Entrepreneurship varsity
news

AAP govt merges 13 institutes to create Delhi Skills & Entrepreneurship varsity

The Kejriwal dispensation merged 13 government institutes on Tuesday to create the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University to boost higher and technical education.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:11 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started the ‘Smart City Skill development project’, to impart skill training to 250 trainees every year.(ANI)

The Kejriwal dispensation merged 13 government institutes on Tuesday to create the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University to boost higher and technical education.

"Delhi Government is committed to expand the skilling opportunities for our youth. These mergers will make the skilling ecosystem more efficient and raise the employability and skilling prospects of our youth," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The institutes that will be merged include 10 government institutes of technology, Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering (Wazirpur and Okhla Campus) and Govind Ballabh Pant Engineering College.

According to a statement by the Delhi government, the move will help streamline skill education in the city.

The cabinet also approved the merger of Delhi University's College of Arts and the Delhi Institute of Heritage Research and Management. They will now be part of the Dr B R Ambedkar University, the statement said.

The cabinet also announced the establishment of the government's new world-class skills centre at Pushp Vihar to provide skilling opportunity for students and raise their employment prospects in new and emerging sectors.

"Cabinet sanctioned 9.9 crore for the new centre and it is a part of the vision of the government to establish 25 World Class Skill Centres all over Delhi," the statement said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates hostels for ST/SC students

Puducherry LG visits govt school, partakes food served as part of noon meal

National Rice Research Institute develops device for pest management, patents it

J-K Governor bats for encouraging innovation at university level
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi skill development delhi skill and entrepreneurship university
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP