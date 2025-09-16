Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

ABVP, NSUI clash at KMC College on final day of DUSU campaigning

PTI |
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Student groups NSUI and ABVP clashed at Delhi University's Kirori Mal College on Tuesday, the last day of campaigning for the DUSU elections.

Student groups NSUI and ABVP clashed at Delhi University's Kirori Mal College on Tuesday, the last day of campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

ABVP, NSUI clash at KMC College on final day of DUSU campaigning(Photos: Vipin Kumar/ HT (For representational purposes only)
ABVP, NSUI clash at KMC College on final day of DUSU campaigning(Photos: Vipin Kumar/ HT (For representational purposes only)

The incident occurred shortly before Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who was visiting the campus to campaign for NSUI candidates, was scheduled to arrive.

In a statement, NSUI alleged that the members of the ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, attacked its Purvanchal student supporters in a bid to disrupt the programme.

There was no immediate response from the ABVP regarding the allegations.

"This clearly exposes ABVP's deep-rooted hatred towards Purvanchal students and their frustration with the overwhelming support NSUI is receiving," the Congress-backed student outfit said.

Ajay Rai, on his way to the campus, released a video message assuring students of his solidarity.

"ABVP is rattled by the massive support NSUI is receiving. The violence at KMC is proof of their fear. I am coming to stand with you," he said.

The NSUI condemned the incident, calling it an act of "hooliganism," and asserted that students would respond to intimidation "through the power of their vote."

Police were deployed on the campus following the clash.

DUSU polls are scheduled for September 18, with counting on the next day.

Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / ABVP, NSUI clash at KMC College on final day of DUSU campaigning
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On