AI centre of excellence to be set up at Noida campus of IIT-K

AI centre of excellence: Soon a centre of excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Innovation-Driven Entrepreneurship (AIIDE) will come up at the Noida outreach campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK).

It will be developed in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said IIT-K director Abhay Karandikar in a tweet, adding that the state government has approved establishment of the centre.

He said, "While IIT-Kanpur will give the technological expertise and incubation support, FICCI India will provide industry tie-ups and business connect. Also under the Start-up Policy 2020, financial assistance will be given to start-ups."

"It is planned to incubate 50 start-ups a year on the cohort model from which 20 start-ups will be given follow-up funding," Karandikar said in his tweet.

The centre plans to foster entrepreneurship and facilitate usage of technology. The aim of the centre is to create successful enterprises by offering guidance and mentorship to start-ups in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), the director said.

Karandikar said, "I would like to thank the UP government for approving this important centre in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Another small step towards an Atamnirbhar Bharat."