Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / AICTE issues important notice for ODL and Online programmes
news

AICTE issues important notice for ODL and Online programmes

AICTE has released an important notice regarding grant of NOC for conducting ODL and Online programmes. The notice is available on aicte-india.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:05 PM IST
AICTE issues important notice for ODL and Online programmes(HT file)

All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE has released an important notice regarding grant of NOC for conducting ODL and Online programmes. The official notice is for universities interested in conducting open and distance learning programs and online programs. Varsities can check the official notice on aicte-india.org.

As per the notice, any university coming for the first time should obtain login credentials to access the AICTE Web portal for submitting the online application to obtain NOC. The process to apply for the NOC is described in the notice.

This facility is for those universities either central, state or state private who have applied for UGC to run ODL/online courses and want to take NOC from AICTE to run the courses in Management, Computer Applications, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Logistics and Travel & Tourism. The last date to apply for session 2021-22 is till August 31, 2021.

Incase varsities face any technical issue, they are requested to raise online grievance through AICTE’s Centralized Grievance System. The link for the same is available on the official notice given above. Apart from this, universities can also contact at AICTE’s Helpdesk during office hours (9:00AM to 5:30PM) on below mentioned contact Nos. Contact Nos: 01129581333 / 01129581338 / 01129581342.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aicte education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

C’garh school teacher provide tech enabled education to underprivileged kids

Govt has taken "extreme care" regarding reopening schools: Karnataka CM

HSNC Univ releases first UG degree merit list, cutoffs rise 2-4% points

Programme to upgrade residential schools in Karnataka to be taken up: CM
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP