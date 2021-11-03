Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AICTE Scholarship 2022: Registration begins, institutes and students can apply

AICTE Scholarship 2022 registration  have started. Institutes and candidates can apply online through the official site of AICTE. 
AICTE Scholarship 2022: Registration begins, institutes and students can apply
Published on Nov 03, 2021 04:00 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

All India Council for Technical Education has started the registration process for AICTE Scholarship 2022. All the AICTE approved institutes and students studying can apply for the disbursement of various scholarship scheme through the official site of AICTE on aicte-india.org. 

The last date for creation of student ID by the Institutes/ Online submission of application forms by the student for AICTE PG Scholarship is till December 31, 2021, AICTE Pragati Scholarship Scheme, Saksham Scholarship Scheme and AICTE Swanath Scholarship Scheme is till November 30, 2021. However, the last date for verification by the Institute for AICTE PG Scholarship is till January 15, 2022 and for others is till December 15, 2021. 

The scholarship amount for PG courses is 12,400/- per month per student. The Scholarship is tenable for 24 months or for the duration of the course i.e. from the date of commencement of classes till the date of completion of the classes whichever is lower and is not extendable under any circumstances.

The Swanath Scholarship Scheme will provide 50000/- amount per annum for every year of study i.e. maximum 4 years duration for first year admitted Degree students and maximum 3 years for Diploma Students as lump sum amount towards payment of college fee, purchase of computer, stationeries, books, equipment, software etc.

Saksham scholarship also grants 50000/- for both degree and diploma courses to the speciality disabled students and Pragati scholarship scheme is for girl students of 50000/- amount per year for both degree and diploma courses. 

