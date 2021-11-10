Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AICTE Scholarship 2022: Webinar for UG, Diploma students to be conducted tomorrow

AICTE to conduct webinar for UG, Diploma students for scholarship schemes on November 11, 2021 at 3 pm. 
AICTE Scholarship 2022: Webinar for UG, Diploma students to be conducted tomorrow(HT file)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

All India Council for Technical Education will conduct a live webinar on November 11, 2021 for AICTE Scholarship 2022 schemes. The webinar will be conducted at 3 pm tomorrow for undergraduate and diploma students studying in AICTE approved institutions in Andhra Pradesh. 

The eminent speakers at the webinar includes M.P Poonia, Vice- Chairman, AICTE, Anil D. Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman AICTE and Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary of AICTE. The webinar can be watched live on the official channel of AICTE on YouTube.  

The registration to attend the webinar will begin on November 10 by 4 pm. Candidates will have to fill a google document asking participant name, mobile number, type of institute and level of the participant. The link to participate is available in the tweet shared by the Council. The tweet reads, “Webinar on #AICTE #Scholarship Schemes for Under Graduate (UG) & Diploma students studying in #AICTE approved institutions in #AndhraPradesh.”

The registration process to avail the scholarship schemes by AICTE was started last week. All the AICTE approved institutes and students studying can apply for the disbursement of various scholarship scheme through the official site of AICTE on aicte-india.org. 

