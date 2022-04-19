Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / AKTU Exams 2022: Admit card to release today for left over exams
news

AKTU Exams 2022: Admit card to release today for left over exams

AKTU Exams 2022 admit card will release today, April 19, 2022. The admit card will be issued for left over exams on the official website of AKTU. 
AKTU Exams 2022: Admit card to release today for left over exams
Published on Apr 19, 2022 11:58 AM IST
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University will release admit card for AKTU Exams 2022. The admit card will be available for the left over examinations of the students who did not participate in the first and second phase examinations of the odd semester of the academic session 2021-22.

The left over examinations for first and second phase will begin on April 23 and will end on May 12, 2022. The exams will be conducted in offline mode at various exam centres across the state. Earlier the exams were postponed due to various reasons including COVID19.

Candidates who will appear for the examinations will have to download the admit card through the official site of AKTU by using their respective login credentials. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

AKTU Exams 2022: How to download admit card

  • Visit the official site of AKTU on aktu.ac.in.
  • Click on AKTU Exams 2022 admit card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aktu university exam education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP