AKTU UG, PG Exams 2022: Even semester exam dates released, notice here

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the AKTU UG, PG Exams 2022 dates. The exam dates have been released for undergraduate and post graduate even semester exams for regular and carry over students in all other exams except newly admitted students of even semesters.

The varsity took its official Twitter account to share the exam dates for even semester. The tweet reads, “Regarding issue of final / final examination schedule for regular and carry over students studying in all other years except newly admitted students of even semester (undergraduate and on masters) of academic session 2021-22.”

As per the released schedule, the examination will be conducted from June 4 to June 25, 2022 in offline mode. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from May 25 to June 15.

About 1.15 lakh candidates will appear in this examination to be held in two shifts in offline mode. For the examination, 117 centers have been earmarked across the state. To maintain the integrity of the examination, two observers have been deployed at each center.

Meanwhile, practical-project examination for all students studying in other courses except first year, second semester and second year fourth semester of B.Tech and B.Pharma in the even semester will be held from May 25 to June 2, 2022. Candidates who want to check for more related details can check the official site of AKTU.

