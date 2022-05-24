Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / AKTU UG, PG Exams 2022: Even semester exam dates released, notice here
news

AKTU UG, PG Exams 2022: Even semester exam dates released, notice here

AKTU UG, PG Exams 2022 even semester exam dates released. Candidates can check the notice given below. 
AKTU UG, PG Exams 2022: Even semester exam dates released, notice here
Published on May 24, 2022 02:27 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the AKTU UG, PG Exams 2022 dates. The exam dates have been released for undergraduate and post graduate even semester exams for regular and carry over students in all other exams except newly admitted students of even semesters.

The varsity took its official Twitter account to share the exam dates for even semester. The tweet reads, “Regarding issue of final / final examination schedule for regular and carry over students studying in all other years except newly admitted students of even semester (undergraduate and on masters) of academic session 2021-22.”

As per the released schedule, the examination will be conducted from June 4 to June 25, 2022 in offline mode. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from May 25 to June 15.

About 1.15 lakh candidates will appear in this examination to be held in two shifts in offline mode. For the examination, 117 centers have been earmarked across the state. To maintain the integrity of the examination, two observers have been deployed at each center.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, practical-project examination for all students studying in other courses except first year, second semester and second year fourth semester of B.Tech and B.Pharma in the even semester will be held from May 25 to June 2, 2022. Candidates who want to check for more related details can check the official site of AKTU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aktu education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP