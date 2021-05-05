Home / Education / News / Allahabad University Exams 2021 deferred, to promote students without exams
Allahabad University Exams 2021 deferred, to promote students without exams

Allahabad University has deferred the examinations amid COVID19 surge. The varsity will promote the students without exams this year.
MAY 05, 2021
The University of Allahabad has announced major changes in the Allahabad University Exams 2021 this year due to the COVID19 surge. The varsity has deferred the semester examinations and has decided to promote students of the University without exams.

The decision was taken in online meeting conduct by the examination committee on May 4 chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity. In the meeting, it was decided that the students of the second year of undergraduate course and intermediate semester of postgraduate and professional courses will be promoted to the higher class or semester without exams.

The committee also has decided that the students of the third year of undergraduate courses will be promoted and the mark sheet will be awarded on the basis of their performance in the previous class.

The examination committee has also resolved that the examination will be held for the students of undergraduate first-year courses and postgraduate or professional final semester. The examination would likely be conducted in July-August 2021 depending on the then pandemic situation.

Earlier the varsity had announced that the online examination duration will be for 3 hours and candidates will get an additional time of 30 minutes to submit the answer sheets online.

