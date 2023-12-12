Amity University celebrates 19th Convocation day, Degrees, diplomas & certificates awarded to 17,000 graduates

Amity University hosted its 19th convocation ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Friday in the presence of guests and graduates.

According to a press release issued by the university, 17000 graduates were awarded degrees, diplomas, certificates, medals, and trophies from different domains including Management, Engineering and Technology, Allied Sciences, Agriculture, Rehabilitation Sciences, Law, Journalism, Mass Communication, Fine Arts, Performing Arts and Fashion Technology, and others.

The release further stated that as part of the ceremony, the Honorary Doctorate was conferred upon Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR at the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, and DG, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, Dr. Bhaba Nanda Das, Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, and Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Mahipal S. Sachdev, Chairman, Centre for Sight, New Delhi.

Additionally, the Honorary Professorship was conferred upon Dr. Rakesh Mahajan, Senior Consultant at Endovascular and Vascular Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, and Dr. Sanjiv Kandhari, MD and Consultant Dermatologist at Dr. Kandhari's Skin and Dental Clinic, New Delhi.

Delivering her acceptance speech, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, expressed her gratitude for receiving the award, and said that the day is not far when Amity will become the topmost University in the world.

Dr Kalaiselvi said, “The country is full of young and energetic minds, which will make it the leader in every field. Amity is not just an institution, but it is a movement and little drops of water will only make the mighty ocean.”

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Bhaba Nanda Das said, the honour bestowed upon him by Amity University is a testament to the power of collaboration and collective efforts. He said, “As I accept the Honorary Doctorate, I’m reminded of the responsibility that comes with it and I wish to use my skills and knowledge for the betterment of the society.”

Dr. (Prof.) Balvinder Shukla, the Vice-Chancellor, of Amity University, highlighted the accomplishments of Amity University in the previous academic year and said that it is a leading scientific research and innovation-driven University where holistic development of students is of utmost importance.

Students, during the program, were also awarded the Shri Baljit Shastri Award for “Best in Human & Traditional Values”, Corporate Awards, and “Best All Rounder Trophies” were awarded to the students.

In addition, 380 PhDs, 692 academic medals, and 72 Appreciation Certificates were also presented.

