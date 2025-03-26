Amity, NIAS host joint workshop on handling nuclear and other radioactive materials with Indian security forces

The Amity Institute of Nuclear Science & Technology (AINST), Amity University Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Bengaluru is hosting a five-day workshop on handling of nuclear and other radioactive materials by Indian security agencies. The joint workshop on "Handling Nuclear and Other Radioactive Materials With Indian Security Agencies" is being conducted from March 25 to March 29, 2025, at Amity. (Handout)

The workshop, that is being conducted from March 25 to March 29, 2025, is has a total of 26 participants from various security agencies such as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo Tibetan Border Police, National Academy of Customs, Indirect taxes and Narcotics and Karnataka Police.

The aim of the training program is to provide specialized training on the safe handling of nuclear and radioactive materials by security agencies so that they can respond effectively during emergencies and manage material recovery when needed.

Furthermore, the objective is to take up capacity building in handling nuclear and radiological materials and imbibing practices followed at the international level, a press statement informed.

The training program focusses on enhancing the visibility of Amity's recently established Nuclear Security Education Lab, particularly, remotely accessible laboratory, resulting in collaboration with various stakeholders for the usage of Amity facility.

Dr. M. Sai Baba, visiting scientist at NIAS Bengaluru, said that the workshop is a result of joint and sustained efforts of subject matter experts, both national and international, as well as senior leadership of various security forces and professionals at Amity University.

Dr. W Selvamurthy, President at Amity Science Technology and Innovation Foundation shed light on the relevance of such workshops in the present era and the way AINST, AUUP has been working on various fronts like Radiation Safety Officer Certifications, workshops and seminars to develop capabilities and build capacity to respond to any unforeseen emergency.

He said, “Nuclear and radioactive materials play a crucial role in various sectors, including agriculture, medicine, industry, food technology and energy production. The Union Budget for 2025-26 emphasizes a significant push toward nuclear energy as part of India's long-term energy transition strategy, with ₹20,000 crore allocated for research and development in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).”

“The goal is to have at least five indigenously designed operational SMRs by 2033. This initiative is in line with India’s target of reaching 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, marking a major step toward reducing carbon emissions and ensuring long-term energy sustainability,” he added.

Notably, Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group had envisioned to establish Amity Institute of Nuclear Science & Technology when the institute was established in 2005 with the focus on quality Education, Research and innovation.

Dr. Alpana Goel, Director of Amity Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology, in her address, spoke about the importance of amalgamation of security forces and academia for the attainment of safe and secure workplaces and the nation to cater to emerging and dynamic threats particularly being faced with nuclear materials.

She pointed out that AINST has been on the forefront of serving the nation with the capabilities developed in nuclear safety, security and response planning.

"The capabilities for decontamination, and safe and secure disposal of nuclear materials will also be provided during the workshop. Since most of these security agencies are also the first responders in the case of any nuclear or radiological emergency, the training program would help in building up capacity to respond to any such unforeseen situation.