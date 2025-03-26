Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC CDS (2) 2024 final result announced, list of selected candidates, other details here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 26, 2025 08:57 AM IST

A total of 349 candidates have qualified based on their performance in the CDS 2 examination conducted by the UPSC and interviews held by the SSB.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2024: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 examination 2024 at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS (2) 2024 final result out, list of selected candidates
UPSC CDS (2) 2024 final result out, list of selected candidates

A total of 349 candidates have qualified based on their performance in the CDS 2 examination conducted by the UPSC and interviews held by the Service Selection Board (SSB).

Also read: Cracking UPSC Prelims 2025: Expert strategies and study plan for success

The commission has prepared three merit lists for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy. UPSC said there are some common candidates in the three lists.

As per the UPSC notification, 2,534, 900 and 613 candidates, respectively, qualified in the written test for the three academies mentioned above. After that, they were eligible to appear for the interview round.

UPSC did not take into consideration the result of the medical examination while preparing the merit lists.

UPSC said that verification of date of birth and educational qualification is under way at Army Headquarters, adding that the candidature of the shortlisted candidates is provisional. Selected candidates need to forward original certificates supporting the date of birth, educational qualification, etc., along with photostats and attested copies to Army, Naval, or Air headquarters as per their first choice.

Marks of the candidates will be available on the UPSC website after the final result of Officers Training Academy (OTA) course under the CDS 2 examination, 2025, UPSC said.

For any further information, candidates can contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter at the commission's office or call at 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 between 10 am and 5 pm on working days.

Check UPSC CDS 2 2024 final result 2024 here.

Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On