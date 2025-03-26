UPSC CDS (2) 2024 final result announced, list of selected candidates, other details here

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2024: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 examination 2024 at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS (2) 2024 final result out, list of selected candidates

A total of 349 candidates have qualified based on their performance in the CDS 2 examination conducted by the UPSC and interviews held by the Service Selection Board (SSB).

Also read: Cracking UPSC Prelims 2025: Expert strategies and study plan for success

The commission has prepared three merit lists for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy. UPSC said there are some common candidates in the three lists.

As per the UPSC notification, 2,534, 900 and 613 candidates, respectively, qualified in the written test for the three academies mentioned above. After that, they were eligible to appear for the interview round.

UPSC did not take into consideration the result of the medical examination while preparing the merit lists.

UPSC said that verification of date of birth and educational qualification is under way at Army Headquarters, adding that the candidature of the shortlisted candidates is provisional. Selected candidates need to forward original certificates supporting the date of birth, educational qualification, etc., along with photostats and attested copies to Army, Naval, or Air headquarters as per their first choice.

Marks of the candidates will be available on the UPSC website after the final result of Officers Training Academy (OTA) course under the CDS 2 examination, 2025, UPSC said.

For any further information, candidates can contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter at the commission's office or call at 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 between 10 am and 5 pm on working days.

Check UPSC CDS 2 2024 final result 2024 here.