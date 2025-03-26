Teacher aspirants in Bihar mob education minister demanding TRE-3 supplementary results

Teacher aspirants on Monday gheeaoed education minister Sunil Kumar on the road demanding publication of supplementary results of Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) -3. Security personnel had a torrid time calming down teacher aspirants who staged a protest demanding publication of supplementary results of Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) -3. (Representative image/Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The education minister was caught in the strong mob of teacher aspirants near his house while he was going in his car, who have been agitating for weeks in support of their demands.

The security personnel had a torrid time calming down teacher aspirants. With the aspirants sitting in front of his vehicle, the minister came down from his car, but the aspirants wanted him to commit writing to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for supplementary results.

The aspirants said that the minister gave assurance about writing to the BPSC in this regard, but the commission was free to take its decision.

The demand for supplementary results was also raised in the Bihar Legislative Assembly by Opposition MLAs few days ago and the minister had categorically stated there was no such proposal.

The opposition leaders wanted to know what was preventing the government from publishing supplementary results when it had been done TRE-1 and there were many candidates who had got selected on multiple seats.

However, the minister said that all the vacancies would be clubbed for the TRE-4, which would be held soon.

A day before the conduct of TRE-3 from July 19-22 last year, the Patna High Court had directed the education department to publish supplementary results for TRE-1 held in 2023.

Though the BPSC had released supplementary results for TRE-1, many candidates felt deprived and had moved the court. There was also demand for supplementary results of TRE-2 also.