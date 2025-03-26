Menu Explore
GATE 2025 toppers list released, see how many marks AIR 1 holders in different papers scored

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 26, 2025 07:58 AM IST

The test result was announced on March 19 and scorecards will be released on March 28. Before that, IIT Roorkee has revealed the names of AIR 1 holders. 

GATE 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 toppers' list on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2025 toppers list released, see how many marks AIR 1 holders scored (Representational image)(Unsplash)
Also read: GATE 2025 results out; from admission, financial assistance to PSU jobs- everything to know

The test result was announced on March 19 and scorecards are scheduled to be released on March 28. Before the scorecards, IIT Roorkee has revealed the names of all India rank (AIR) 1 holders in different subjects and their marks.

GATE 2025 Result: Paper-wise toppers and their marks

Test paperName of the topperRaw marks (out of 100)GATE score (out of 1,000)
Aerospace EngineeringBALAMURUGAN81990
Agricultural EngineeringKEERTHI REVANTH KUMAR74.671000
Architecture and PlanningJAYANTH GIFTSON R831000
Biomedical EngineeringTANISH GUPTA77.671000
BiotechnologyARNAB PAUL66.671000
Civil EngineeringABHAY SINGH89.021000
Chemical EngineeringAMLAN KUMAR TRIPATHY75.331000
Computer Science and Information TechnologyRAHUL KUMAR SINGH1001000
ChemistryDEBASIS MANDAL701000
Data Science and Artificial IntelligenceSADINENI NIKHIL CHOWDARY96.331000
Electronics and Communication EngineeringSWARNAVA BISWAS82.671000
Electrical EngineeringPRADIP CHAUHAN81.671000
Environmental Science and EngineeringYASH JAIN67.331000
Ecology and EvolutionKESHAV R MENON86.331000
Geomatics EngineeringNITISH KUMAR61.671000
Geology and Geophysics (Geology)SUMIT GHOSH76.67970
Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)RAHUL MUKHERJEE70.671000
Instrumentation EngineeringKAILASH GOYAL65993
MathematicsSOHAM PAL571000
Mechanical EngineeringRAJNEESH BIJARNIYA95.33967
Mining EngineeringANIKET KUMAR GUPTA75.671000
Metallurgical EngineeringYOGESH SARMA SEDAI89.67941
Naval Architecture and Marine EngineeringJATIN PAL52.331000
Petroleum EngineeringSAURABH KUMAR741000
PhysicsPURNENDU DAS76.671000
Production and Industrial EngineeringDEVENDRA DHANANJAY UMBRAJKAR85.671000
StatisticsARCHISHMAN MUKHERJEE771000
Textile Engineering and Fibre ScienceYADAV AVADHESH ANANTRAM73.671000
Engineering Sciences (Engineering Mathematics, Fluid Mechanics, Solid Mechanics)ANANT PRAKASH PANDEY88.331000
Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology)VICTOR PRINCE N J80939
Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology)SANJNA SHUKLA89922
Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics)MOOMAL MAJEE811000
ARIJIT SENGUPTA80939
Humanities and Social Sciences (English)NAOREET KHONDEKAR711000
Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics)SAMBUDDHA ROYCHOWDHURY87.33948
Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy)MOHIT KUMAR761000
Life Sciences (Chemistry, Biochemistry, Zoology)YUGANSH BHATIA78.671000

Next, qualified candidates can download the GATE scorecard free of cost from the website between March 28 and May 31. After May 31 and before December 31, they have to pay 500 per paper to obtain soft copies of scorecards.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
