GATE 2025 toppers list released, see how many marks AIR 1 holders in different papers scored

GATE 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 toppers' list on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 toppers list released, see how many marks AIR 1 holders scored (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The test result was announced on March 19 and scorecards are scheduled to be released on March 28. Before the scorecards, IIT Roorkee has revealed the names of all India rank (AIR) 1 holders in different subjects and their marks.

GATE 2025 Result: Paper-wise toppers and their marks

Test paper Name of the topper Raw marks (out of 100) GATE score (out of 1,000) Aerospace Engineering BALAMURUGAN 81 990 Agricultural Engineering KEERTHI REVANTH KUMAR 74.67 1000 Architecture and Planning JAYANTH GIFTSON R 83 1000 Biomedical Engineering TANISH GUPTA 77.67 1000 Biotechnology ARNAB PAUL 66.67 1000 Civil Engineering ABHAY SINGH 89.02 1000 Chemical Engineering AMLAN KUMAR TRIPATHY 75.33 1000 Computer Science and Information Technology RAHUL KUMAR SINGH 100 1000 Chemistry DEBASIS MANDAL 70 1000 Data Science and Artificial Intelligence SADINENI NIKHIL CHOWDARY 96.33 1000 Electronics and Communication Engineering SWARNAVA BISWAS 82.67 1000 Electrical Engineering PRADIP CHAUHAN 81.67 1000 Environmental Science and Engineering YASH JAIN 67.33 1000 Ecology and Evolution KESHAV R MENON 86.33 1000 Geomatics Engineering NITISH KUMAR 61.67 1000 Geology and Geophysics (Geology) SUMIT GHOSH 76.67 970 Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics) RAHUL MUKHERJEE 70.67 1000 Instrumentation Engineering KAILASH GOYAL 65 993 Mathematics SOHAM PAL 57 1000 Mechanical Engineering RAJNEESH BIJARNIYA 95.33 967 Mining Engineering ANIKET KUMAR GUPTA 75.67 1000 Metallurgical Engineering YOGESH SARMA SEDAI 89.67 941 Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering JATIN PAL 52.33 1000 Petroleum Engineering SAURABH KUMAR 74 1000 Physics PURNENDU DAS 76.67 1000 Production and Industrial Engineering DEVENDRA DHANANJAY UMBRAJKAR 85.67 1000 Statistics ARCHISHMAN MUKHERJEE 77 1000 Textile Engineering and Fibre Science YADAV AVADHESH ANANTRAM 73.67 1000 Engineering Sciences (Engineering Mathematics, Fluid Mechanics, Solid Mechanics) ANANT PRAKASH PANDEY 88.33 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology) VICTOR PRINCE N J 80 939 Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology) SANJNA SHUKLA 89 922 Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics) MOOMAL MAJEE 81 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology) ARIJIT SENGUPTA 80 939 Humanities and Social Sciences (English) NAOREET KHONDEKAR 71 1000 Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics) SAMBUDDHA ROYCHOWDHURY 87.33 948 Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy) MOHIT KUMAR 76 1000 Life Sciences (Chemistry, Biochemistry, Zoology) YUGANSH BHATIA 78.67 1000 View All Prev Next

Next, qualified candidates can download the GATE scorecard free of cost from the website between March 28 and May 31. After May 31 and before December 31, they have to pay ₹500 per paper to obtain soft copies of scorecards.