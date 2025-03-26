GATE 2025 toppers list released, see how many marks AIR 1 holders in different papers scored
GATE 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 toppers' list on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
The test result was announced on March 19 and scorecards are scheduled to be released on March 28. Before the scorecards, IIT Roorkee has revealed the names of all India rank (AIR) 1 holders in different subjects and their marks.
GATE 2025 Result: Paper-wise toppers and their marks
|Test paper
|Name of the topper
|Raw marks (out of 100)
|GATE score (out of 1,000)
|Aerospace Engineering
|BALAMURUGAN
|81
|990
|Agricultural Engineering
|KEERTHI REVANTH KUMAR
|74.67
|1000
|Architecture and Planning
|JAYANTH GIFTSON R
|83
|1000
|Biomedical Engineering
|TANISH GUPTA
|77.67
|1000
|Biotechnology
|ARNAB PAUL
|66.67
|1000
|Civil Engineering
|ABHAY SINGH
|89.02
|1000
|Chemical Engineering
|AMLAN KUMAR TRIPATHY
|75.33
|1000
|Computer Science and Information Technology
|RAHUL KUMAR SINGH
|100
|1000
|Chemistry
|DEBASIS MANDAL
|70
|1000
|Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
|SADINENI NIKHIL CHOWDARY
|96.33
|1000
|Electronics and Communication Engineering
|SWARNAVA BISWAS
|82.67
|1000
|Electrical Engineering
|PRADIP CHAUHAN
|81.67
|1000
|Environmental Science and Engineering
|YASH JAIN
|67.33
|1000
|Ecology and Evolution
|KESHAV R MENON
|86.33
|1000
|Geomatics Engineering
|NITISH KUMAR
|61.67
|1000
|Geology and Geophysics (Geology)
|SUMIT GHOSH
|76.67
|970
|Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)
|RAHUL MUKHERJEE
|70.67
|1000
|Instrumentation Engineering
|KAILASH GOYAL
|65
|993
|Mathematics
|SOHAM PAL
|57
|1000
|Mechanical Engineering
|RAJNEESH BIJARNIYA
|95.33
|967
|Mining Engineering
|ANIKET KUMAR GUPTA
|75.67
|1000
|Metallurgical Engineering
|YOGESH SARMA SEDAI
|89.67
|941
|Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
|JATIN PAL
|52.33
|1000
|Petroleum Engineering
|SAURABH KUMAR
|74
|1000
|Physics
|PURNENDU DAS
|76.67
|1000
|Production and Industrial Engineering
|DEVENDRA DHANANJAY UMBRAJKAR
|85.67
|1000
|Statistics
|ARCHISHMAN MUKHERJEE
|77
|1000
|Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
|YADAV AVADHESH ANANTRAM
|73.67
|1000
|Engineering Sciences (Engineering Mathematics, Fluid Mechanics, Solid Mechanics)
|ANANT PRAKASH PANDEY
|88.33
|1000
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology)
|VICTOR PRINCE N J
|80
|939
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology)
|SANJNA SHUKLA
|89
|922
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics)
|MOOMAL MAJEE
|81
|1000
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology)
|ARIJIT SENGUPTA
|80
|939
|Humanities and Social Sciences (English)
|NAOREET KHONDEKAR
|71
|1000
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics)
|SAMBUDDHA ROYCHOWDHURY
|87.33
|948
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy)
|MOHIT KUMAR
|76
|1000
|Life Sciences (Chemistry, Biochemistry, Zoology)
|YUGANSH BHATIA
|78.67
|1000
Next, qualified candidates can download the GATE scorecard free of cost from the website between March 28 and May 31. After May 31 and before December 31, they have to pay ₹500 per paper to obtain soft copies of scorecards.
Copy