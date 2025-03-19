GATE 2025 results today; from admission, financial assistance to PSU jobs- everything to know

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to announce GATE 2025 results today, March 19, at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The GATE scorecards can be used for multiple purposes – seeking admission and financial assistance, jobs at Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). GATE 2025 Result Live Updates GATE 2025 Results: Know the different ways you can use the scorecards(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GATE 2025 result for admission-

A valid GATE score can be used for admission to Master's and direct Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, Humanities and Doctoral programmes in relevant branches of these domains in government-supported institutions.

With a GATE score, candidates admitted to these courses can also seek financial assistance.

The financial assistance provided to MTech students is ₹12,400 per month and is generally paid for 22 months.

For PhD programmes (direct PhD after BE/BTech/MSc equivalent with a valid GATE score), the financial assistance offered is ₹37,000 per month for the first two years and ₹42,000 per month from the third to the fifth year.

Apart from education, GATE qualified candidates can also use the score to apply for various jobs offered by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Some of the PSUs that use GATE for recruitment are-

Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)

Coal India Limited (CIL)

Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS)

Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL)

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)

Engineers India Limited (EIL)

Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

NLC India Limited (NLCIL)

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC)

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGC)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID)

Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA)

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

A few additions have been made to the GATE exam this year.

The BSBE department of IIT Kanpur will use GATE 2025 for MTech admission. NPCIL will will use GATE 2025 results of CE, CH, EC, EE, IN, and ME test papers for recruitment.

GRID-INDIA will use GATE 2025 EE test paper results for recruitment, and GAIL (India) Limited will use GATE 2025 results of CH, CS, EE, IN, and ME test papers for recruitment.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) national-level examination that assesses candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and humanities. Candidates can visit the official website for more details.