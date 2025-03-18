GATE 2025 result by tomorrow at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, here’s how to check scores

GATE Result 2025: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will announce the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2025 results 2025 by tomorrow, March 19, 2025, as per the exam's information brochure. When announced, candidates can check the GATE 2025 result on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 result by tomorrow at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, steps to check scores(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Organising institute IIT Roorkee released the GATE 2025 provisional answer key on February 27 and closed the objection window on March 1.

Subject experts will review the feedback sent by candidates and if they are found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

As per the GATE 2025 information brochure, GATE 2025 scorecards will be available for download from March 28 to May 31, 2025.

The examination was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 1, 2, 15, 16, 2025. The exam was conducted in two sessions - the forenoon session was held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 AM, and the afternoon session was from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

There were three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

GATE Results 2025: How to check results when announced

1. Go to the official website of IIT GATE, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

2. Click on the GOAPS applicant portal link displayed on the home page

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check and download your result.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national-level test that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.