Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Around 24 lakh teachers trained under NISHTHA online program by June 2021: Govt
news

Around 24 lakh teachers trained under NISHTHA online program by June 2021: Govt

Around 24 lakh teachers have completed NISHTHA online training at elementary level by June, 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said on Monday.
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Around 24 lakh teachers trained under NISHTHA online program by June 2021: Govt(File photo)

Around 24 lakh teachers have completed NISHTHA online training at elementary level by June, 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said on Monday. He was replying to a question asked in the Lok Sabha on the number of teachers who have already been imparted training under the program.

To the question on whether online teaching skills are being imparted to the teachers under NISHTHA so that online teaching can be further improved, Pradhan said, due to COVID-19 challenges and in order to provide continuous professional development opportunities to the teachers at the elementary level, NISHTHA online was launched using DIKSHA platform in October 2020.

"Under NISHTHA, a module on integrating ICT in teaching, learning and assessment has been introduced. Further, NCERT initiated a webinar series from April, 2020 focussing on orientation of teachers, students and other stakeholders on use of various ICT tools, digital initiatives and emerging trends in educational technology, cyber safety and security," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nishtha
TRENDING NEWS

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks

Watch: Shocking clip shows two-headed snake swallowing mice
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP