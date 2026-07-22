Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the first Master of Business Administration (MBA) batch (2026-28) of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati at its transit campus located at Tech City, Bongora in Kamrup district, marking a historic milestone in the higher education landscape of Assam and the North Eastern Region.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates first MBA batch of IIM Guwahati (Abdul sajid)

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The inaugural MBA batch comprises 52 students drawn from 18 different states of the country.

The institute has commenced its academic journey under the mentorship of IIM Ahmedabad and will subsequently shift to its permanent campus at Morabhita and Dighalkuchi villages under the Palashbari Revenue Circle in Kamrup district.

The permanent campus is being developed over 574 bighas of land and is expected to be completed within the next three years.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma described the occasion as a landmark achievement in Assam's educational journey.

He said, "It gives me immense pleasure and a deep sense of pride to be present on this historic occasion as the Indian Institute of Management, Guwahati formally launches its MBA programme. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the inaugural batch of students. Today marks the fulfilment of a long-cherished aspiration of the people of Assam and the North Eastern Region. With the commencement of its MBA programme, IIM Guwahati has become a proud member of the prestigious family of the Indian Institutes of Management, opening new avenues of opportunity for our younger generation."

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Sarma highlighted the Central Government's support in establishing the institution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Sarma highlighted the Central Government's support in establishing the institution. {{/usCountry}}

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Tracing the journey of the institute, the Chief Minister said that the Government of Assam had first written to the Union Minister of Education on 22 May 2022 and the Prime Minister on 19 April 2023 requesting the establishment of an IIM in Assam. Responding positively, the Ministry of Education granted in-principle approval on 14 April 2024, while the Union Cabinet accorded formal approval in August 2025, paving the way for the establishment of IIM Guwahati.

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CM Sarma observed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has significantly expanded quality management education in the country by increasing the number of Indian Institutes of Management from 13 in 2014 to 22 at present, making world-class management education accessible to students across India.

Referring to the permanent campus, the Chief Minister said that till its construction is over, the State Government has developed a modern transit campus at Tech City, Bongora to ensure that academic activities commence without delay. With an investment of nearly Rs. 39 crore, the existing infrastructure has been comprehensively renovated and upgraded into a fully functional academic campus equipped with lecture halls, administrative offices, a library, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, and three hostel blocks.

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The Chief Minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the academic session of IIM Guwahati on 14 February 2026, following which the institute commenced its Executive Education programmes.

He expressed satisfaction that within just five months, the institute has successfully launched its flagship MBA programme.

CM Sarma said that with the commencement of the MBA programme, Assam has further strengthened its position as one of India's emerging centres of higher education.

He said that alongside IIT Guwahati, AIIMS Guwahati, IIIT, NIPER, and the upcoming National Forensic Sciences University, IIM Guwahati has strengthened the State's ecosystem of premier national institutions spanning engineering, management, medical sciences, pharmaceutical sciences and information technology.

The Chief Minister stated that the establishment of IIM Guwahati as the 22nd Indian Institute of Management and the second IIM in the North East reflects the Government of India's commitment to ensuring that institutions of national excellence are accessible to talented youth from every part of the country.

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Expressing confidence in the institute's future, Dr. Sarma said IIM Guwahati should work in close collaboration with the other institutions of national importance. Such partnerships, he said, would facilitate intellectual exchange, promote innovation, generate effective solutions to developmental challenges facing Assam and the North East, and contribute significantly to the nation's economic growth.

CM Sarma also called for coordinated efforts by all stakeholders to nurture a competitive academic ecosystem in Assam so that at least 50 per cent of the seats in national institutions of excellence located in the State are secured by students from Assam in the years ahead.

He further appreciated the Education Department, the Public Works Department (PWD) and AMTRON for their prompt and coordinated efforts in developing the transit campus within a short span of time, enabling the institute to commence academic activities as scheduled.

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Minister of Education Ranoj Pegu, MLA Himangshu Sekhar Baishya, Director of IIM Ahmedabad Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Commissioner and Secretary, Higher Education Department Narayan Konwar, senior government officials, faculty members, students and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma inaugurated the Digital Design and 3D Printing Centre of Excellence at Tech City, Bongora, Kamrup. Established under the PM-DeVINE Scheme with funding from the Government of India through the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), the Rs. 53.84 crore centre has been implemented by AMTRON in partnership with the North Eastern Council.

Designed as a regional common resource facility, it follows a Hub-and-Spoke model with its Hub at Tech City, Guwahati and 10 operational Spokes across the North Eastern Region.

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The Centre will accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge digital design and 3D printing technologies across healthcare, manufacturing, MSMEs, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and education, while promoting indigenous manufacturing, import substitution and supply-chain resilience. Having already trained around 880 individuals and benefited nearly 1,680 people, the initiative is expected to generate over 2,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities, strengthening Assam's Industry 4.0 ecosystem through innovation, advanced skill development and academia-industry collaboration.

Chief Minister Sarma also today performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for the new integrated building of the Co-District Commissioner's Office at Palashbari.

The Rs. 20 crore (approx.) integrated administrative complex will bring the Co-District Commissioner's Office, Revenue Circle Office, Treasury Office, Sub-Registrar Office and other key government departments under one roof, ensuring seamless, efficient and citizen-centric public service delivery for the people of Palashbari.

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The programme was graced by Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya and other dignitaries.