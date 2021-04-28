Bangalore University to conduct online classes for UG, PG courses

The University of Bangalore has decided to conduct online classes for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses amid this pandemic. The undergraduate courses class will begin on April 28 onwards and the postgraduate courses class will begin on May 5, 2021. The official notice can be checked by all students on the official site of Bangalore University at bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

The University of Bangalore has decided to conduct online classes for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses amid this pandemic. The undergraduate courses class will begin on April 28 onwards and the postgraduate courses class will begin on May 5, 2021. The official notice can be checked by all students on the official site of Bangalore University at bangaloreuniversity.ac.in. As per the official notice released by the varsity, classes for all even semester students of UG courses including BA, BSc (FAD), BCA, BCom, BBA, BHM, and BVA for the academic year 2021-22 will begin today. Classes for all final semesters of PG courses of faculties of Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Education and Physical Education (M.A MSc, MCom, MFA, MTTM, MBA, MCA, MEd, and MPEd) will begin on May 5. The online classes for the first semester for all PG courses will continue as notified earlier. Also, the detailed calendar of events will be notified shortly. The varsity had earlier postponed undergraduate final exams for the first semester and third-semester and postgraduate exams for third and fifth-semester. The University will remain closed due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country from April 28 to May 11, 2021. All the offices and departments of Bangalore University will remain closed.