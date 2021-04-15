Home / Education / News / Beware of this fake recruitment notification in circulation, says PIB
news

Beware of this fake recruitment notification in circulation, says PIB

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that a fake notice issued by 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' is claiming to offer employment under the Government of India.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 01:51 PM IST
PIB has tweeted a fact-check regarding this fake recruitment notification on its official Twitter handle.(pib.gov.in)

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that a fake notice issued by 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' is claiming to offer employment under the Government of India, and is being widely shared and circulated on various social media platforms. PIB has urged people to beware of this fake notice claiming to be from Government of India.

PIB has tweeted a fact-check regarding this fake recruitment notification on its official Twitter handle.

“A notification issued by 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' is claiming to offer employment under the Government of India. #PIBFactCheck: This organization is #Fake and is projecting itself to be a body of the Government of India,” reads the tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Set fair criteria for grading CBSE 10th students, release 12th schedule soon'

Access to professional education no government largesse, says SC

India's National Education Policy is futuristic: PM Modi

CBSE Board Exams 2021: PM Modi to discuss issue with Pokhriyal, key officials

The PIB has learnt that Bio-Chemic Education Grant Commission is a fake organisation and is claiming itself as a government body.

In a notice released by University Grants Commission in June 2016, the UGC had informed Public that it had filed an FIR against Bio-Chemic Education Grant Commission with Kotwali police station of Krishnanagar, West Bengal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment notification fake notice pib govt jobs
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP