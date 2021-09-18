Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: Allotted colleges list to release today

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU will release Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling allotted colleges list on September 18, 2021. The allotted list will be available to candidates on the official site of LNMU on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Along with the allotted college list, the first counselling cut-off of private colleges and first counselling cut-off of government and Const. colleges have also been released.

The confirmation of seat and part payment will be done by candidates through the official site from September 19 to September 25, 2021. The paper verification and admission (at concerned college) will be done from September 22 to September 29, 2021. Candidates can check the college allotment list through these simple steps given below.

How to check list of allotted colleges

Visit the official site of LNMU on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Login to your account by entering the login credentials.

Click on Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling allotted colleges list available on the home page.

Check the list and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Bihar CET BEd exam is a state-level teaching entrance exam conducted by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Candidates qualifying in this exam would be able to take admission in regular B.Ed, distance B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri B.Ed programmes. A total of 16 participating colleges are there where Bihar CET B.Ed exam result is accepted.