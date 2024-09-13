Bihar constable recruitment exam fiasco: Trouble mounts for ex-DGP as EOU recommends action

Trouble has mounted for former Bihar Director General of Police S K Singhal after the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police has recommended disciplinary action against the officer for negligence and award of contract to a shady press for printing of question papers as the chairman of the Central Selection Constable Board (CSCB). The vacancy for 21391 posts of constables was advertised on April 27, 2023 and over 37-lakh candidates had filled up applications by the last date of July 20, 2023. (File Photo by Santosh Kumar/Representative)

Now the DGP has to take a decision and the state government has to make a final call on the matter, which has caused a major embarrassment to the government ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The recommendation for action was sent to DGP Alok Raj by EOU ADG NH Khan earlier this week with details of the evidences of Singhal’s suspected complicity in the question paper leak of constable recruitment exam for 21391 posts that involved over 18-lakh aspirants. The exam was cancelled in 2023 on the very first day.

“Though so far evidences against Singhal for his direct role in question leak have not been established, there are ample indications of dereliction of duty on part of Singhal at various levels in the report submitted by the special investigation team (SIT), headed by DIG MS Dhillon,” Khan wrote.

In course of investigation, the SIT quizzed Singhal four times and found him guilty on multiple grounds, viz. allotment of contract to a printing press without verifying the credentials and ignoring the laid down provisions and rules despite holding such an important position to provide room for the organised gangs to operate in a well-planned manner.

“The role of Singhal is under suspicion on the basis of the available evidences, as the sanctity of exam was compromised and chain of custody to maintain confidentiality was broken,” wrote EOU ADG in an eight-page letter to the DGP.

The vacancy for 21391 posts of constables was advertised on April 27, 2023 and over 37-lakh candidates had filled up applications by the last date of July 20, 2023. Out of that over 18-lakh candidates were found eligible for the tests, which were to be conducted in phases in October.

However, on the very first day the questions were leaked and the exam was cancelled, causing statewide uproar. There were allegations that the Singhal compromised the sanctity of examination in lieu of huge commission from the printing press owners.

“Why a shady press was awarded contract and why no physical verification was done before awarding it are some of the questions that beg for answers. EOU had sent a detailed questionnaire, but the answers to the questions raised were not satisfactory. The second questionnaire has also been sent to him. The answers are awaited,” he added.

The EOU official said that it was quite strange how a two-year old company was even considered for such a sensitive work. The company’s status was also no secret, as it ran from a single room and outsourced its work to a company that was already blacklisted,” he added.

EOU also has his eyes on some of the employees, as it has got clues about some of them worked with outside agencies to get contracts awarded to the companies of their liking.

The EOU lodged 74 FIRs in this connection and over 150 candidates and others were arrested, though Singhal was only removed as chairman and accommodated again as security advisor in the Bihar state electricity department.

RJD and Congress have termed it a clear indication of the government shielding a tainted officer. “He was removed as chairman after his role was established, but the government again rehabilitated him. “Why so much fondness for Singhal? Is it because Nitish government patronises corrupt officials to use them for its own benefit. EOU probe is still on but Singhal remains unperturbed and enjoying the facilities of a minister,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

JD-U spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar, however, defended the government, saying the post Singhal was holding was not into any policy making and appointments and this should not be made an issue. BJP president Dilip Jaiswal feigned ignorance about the development, saying he was not in the know of things.