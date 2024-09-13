Essential steps and considerations for individuals looking to embark on a career path in finance

Recently, career transitions in finance have been observed as a significant trend reflecting the changes in the profession. Since companies expanded by providing new opportunities in their fields, a more significant number of individuals are interested in the constantly developing financial sphere, which is characterised by its dynamic nature and prospects for personal development. Some of the major reasons people are showing intent toward job change in the financial sector include the desire to establish a stable and fulfilling career and exploring how one can apply one’s skills and knowledge to attain the right workplace satisfaction. (Shutterstock)

So, let’s understand the essential steps and considerations for individuals looking to embark on this exciting career path.

Education and knowledge-building

A reliable educational base is a must for excellence in the financial world since it is the foundation upon which a booming profession can be built. Acquiring knowledge from an esteemed institution that offers comprehensive finance courses provides one with the total understanding and relevant skills needed to deal adequately with the particulars of the financial space.

Pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business administration, MBA, or Master’s degree in finance, among other related subjects such as accounting or economics, makes one possess an all-around knowledge of key financial principles, investment approaches, risk control methods, and legal frameworks. Apart from that, certificates like Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Financial Planner (CFP) can add to one’s qualifications and reliability so that he/she becomes more powerful in this line of work.

Developing essential skills

Essential skills development is crucial for survival in the fast-paced and demanding field of finance. Analytical thinking is important in interpreting complex data and identifying trends, which enables professionals to choose sensible courses of action and devise efficient strategies. Attention to detail ensures accuracy in financial analysis and reporting, helping to avoid mistakes that may have far-reaching effects.

Problem-solving skills are equally important for dealing with difficulties and inventively addressing them in order to solve financial problems or take advantage of opportunities. Cultivating these skills can improve your efficiency across various positions within the financial industry; including investment analysis, risk management, as well as financial planning.

Gaining practical experience

Many organisations have openings for internships and entry-level positions that offer hands-on experience in the industry. It is important to note that even if you are changing careers from another field, you can still take up finance related projects in your current job or do some voluntary work where you can apply your financial skills. These practical experiences will not only enhance your resume but also show how serious you are in this area.

Networking and professional connections

In finance, it is extremely important to develop a strong network of professionals. You can create connections with finance professionals by attending different industry events, joining professional organisations, and utilising appropriate online platforms like LinkedIn. These connections can offer mentorship opportunities, insider information, and access to jobs. You can also establish your presence in the industry by engaging in finance forums and discussions.

Tailoring your resume and application

Writing a strong resume is imperative for a lasting solution in the competitive field of finance. When creating a finance-related resume, you must customise it to showcase the relevant experience, skills, and achievements. Start by briefly outlining your professional background, including education, certifications, and relevant coursework. Emphasise quantitative skills such as financial analysis, modelling, and forecasting while also demonstrating proficiency in relevant software such as Excel, Bloomberg Terminal, or other financial databases.

Use any internships, projects, or volunteer experiences that show how you have applied financial concepts in real-life scenarios that have helped teams or organisations in their goals. Finally, whenever possible, quantify your achievements, which includes optimising financial processes, surpassing set targets for performance, or providing measurable results.

Exploring career paths in finance

The area of finance is a vast field with many options for people based on their interests and capabilities. For example, they include investment banking, financial analysis, risk management, corporate finance, and wealth management. Research the different kinds of roles available to suit your interests and skills best. Each career may have its requirements in terms of qualifications or experience hence one should prepare accordingly.

Staying technologically savvy

The finance field has become much more technologically oriented. You should learn to use financial modelling programs, visualise data, and use new technologies such as blockchain. A comprehensive understanding of technology can be advantageous in the competitive job market.

Moving to a financial profession requires deliberate planning, ongoing education, and foresighted networking. This includes acquiring pertinent knowledge, keeping abreast of the latest industry developments, as well as taking advantage of technological advances. Besides, establishing an extensive professional circle, gaining certification(s), and defining various career routes improve reliability and widen prospects. Nevertheless, some of the challenges that an individual has to surmount include adjusting to a different environment and juggling work with personal life. Employing these tactics together with diligence is what leads to rewarding professional lives in finance.

(Author Anant Bengani is Director, Zell Education. Views expressed are personal.)