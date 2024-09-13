CAT 2024: Last date to apply for IIM entrance test at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2024 Registration: Online registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024), the entrance test for the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other business schools, will close today, September 13. Those who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their forms up to 5 pm on iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2024 registration ends today at iimcat.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will hold the examination this year.

The exam is scheduled to be held on November 24. Admit cards for CAT 2024 will be issued on November 5.

The results of CAT 2024 will be declared in the second week of January.

Candidates need a bachelor's degree with 50 per cent or more marks or its equivalent CGPA to apply for CAT 2024. For SC, ST and PwD, it is 45 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA.

Candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination and those who have already appeared for the degree examination and results are awaited can also apply for the examination provisionally.

CAT 2024 application fee is ₹1,250 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates and ₹2,500 for all others.

The test paper of CAT 2024 will have three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants).

The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes. Candidates will get 40 minutes to attempt each section. Switching between sections will not be allowed.

CAT is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate level Business courses offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Several non-IIM institutes also use the examination in their admission processes.

For further information about CAT 2024, candidates can visit the official website.