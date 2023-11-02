BITS Pilani appoints Prof Soumyo Mukherji as the director of the Hyderabad campus

BITS Pilani announced the joining of Prof Soumyo Mukherji as the director of the Hyderabad Campus for a period of five years.

Prof Soumyo Mukherji is presently serving in the Department of Biosciences & Bioengineering as the Madhuri Sinha Chair Professor in Biomedical Engineering at IIT Bombay.(Handout)

According to a press release by BITS Pilani, Prof Soumyo Mukherji will be joining BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus on January 1, 2024, and will take over charge from Prof G Sundar. He is presently serving in the Department of Biosciences & Bioengineering as the Madhuri Sinha Chair Professor in Biomedical Engineering at IIT Bombay. Prof Soumyo Mukherji is also an associated faculty member at the Centre for Research in Nanotechnology and Sciences and the Centre of Excellence in Nanoelectronics.

“We are pleased to have Prof Soumyo Mukherji on board and wish him all success in his new assignment. I am confident Prof. Mukherjee will be pushing the institute's agenda of growth and excellence in teaching programmes, research, innovation, industry and alumni engagement in his capacity as the Director of BITS Hyderabad Campus," said Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor for BITS Pilani.

Prof Mukherji obtained his Ph.D from the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, USA). He completed his B.Tech in Instrumentation Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and M.S from Colorado State University (Fort Collins, USA). He served as the Dean of Student Affairs (2015-2019), as the Head of the Centre for Research in Nanotechnology & Science as well as the Head of the Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility (2010-13), mentioned the press release.