Budget 2023: Education Ministry gets highest-ever allocation of 1.12 lakh cr

Published on Feb 01, 2023 02:04 PM IST

Budget 2023-24: Education Ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy has been allocated ₹68,804.85 crore, while the Higher Education Department has been allocated ₹44,094.62 crore.

In Budget 2023, Education Ministry has received highest-ever allocation of 1.12 lakh crore
ByBishal Kalita

In the 2023-24 financial year, the central government plans to spend over 1.12 lakh crore in the education sector. Outlay of the Ministry of Education for the next financial year is 1,12,898.97 crore, which is a significant increase from revised estimates of the current financial year. Education Budget 2023 Live Updates

This is also the highest-ever budget allocated to the ministry.

Education Ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy has been allocated 68,804.85 crore, while the Higher Education Department has been allocated 44,094.62 crore.

As per revised estimates of 2022-23 financial year shown in budget documents, the Higher Education budget for the current financial year stands at 40,828.35. The School Education Department got 59,052.78.

Education Budget 2023: Key Highlights

In the school education budget, the government has allocated 364.1 crore for Central Sector Schemes/Projects, which include National Award to Teachers, Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme (DHRUV) and National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme.

Expenditure of autonomous bodies for 2023-24 is at 14,391.36 crore. This include 8,363.98 crore for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS); 5,486.50 crore for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and 518.50 allocated to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

A large chunk of the school education budget has been allocated to Samagra Shiksha. The government has announced 37,453.47 crore for the country’s biggest school education scheme.

The government plans to spend 11,600 crore under Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN). PM Poshan is a replacement of the mid-day meal scheme.

In the Higher Education budget, centre has allocated 1,554 crore for PM Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Yojna and 400 crore for PM Research Fellowship.

For Digital India e-learning, the government has allocated 420 crore, just 5 crore more than revised estimates of 2022-23.

The total expenditure budget for Research and Innovation is 210.61 crore.

Statutory bodies University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have been allocated 5,360 crore and 420 crore, respectively.

Support to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is at 9,661.50 crore and support to NITs and IIEST is at 4,620 crore.

