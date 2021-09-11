CBSE along with IIT Gandhinagar launches Eklavya series for NEP 2020

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has collaborated with Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Gandhinagar and launched Eklavya series in schools. Eklavya series will be launched in schools with an aim to clarify NEP and showcase how to effectively implement NEP 2020 across the schools.

The series will have an interactive online educational program that will contain numerous hands-on activities, projects, models which help in conceptual understanding of various topics, thought-provoking questions, assignments that promote out-of-box creative thinking like why Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin at 36 degrees, and inspiring DIY(do it yourself) project videos using local material which relate the curriculum to life.

The registration process was started on September 10, 2021, onwards is compulsory and free of cost. The first episode will be shown on September 26 and the topic will be Neeraj Chopra and Newton’s laws of motion.

As per the statement released by the Board, the content will be varying levels and will cover topics in the Science and Mathematics Curriculum of classes 6 to 12. The live episodes can be watched on the official Youtube page of CCL IITGN. Participation certificate for all modules and Certificate of Competency for the whole course will cost ₹100 + Tax.