CBSE asks schools to verify applications of Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021

From this year, schools are requested to process the application of their students as per guidelines issued for this scheme. Schools are requested to go through the guidelines of Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2021 available on CBSE website, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Monday.

The CBSE offers the Single Girl Child Scholarship to single girl children who have passed class 10 from the CBSE-affiliated school. The scheme was started by the CBSE from the year 2006. The girl students who are the only child of their parents and who have scored 60% or more marks in class 10 are eligible for the award of scholarship. NRI applicants of the Board are also eligible for the award.

Candidates can apply for the scholarships till January 17.

Schools have to verify the applications from December 31 to January 25. “School must finish the verification of application by 25.01.2022 in any case,” the CBSE has said.