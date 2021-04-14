Home / Education / News / CBSE Board Exams 2021: PM Modi to discuss issue with Pokhriyal, key officials
CBSE Board Exams 2021: PM Modi to discuss issue with Pokhriyal, key officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Union education minister and key officials on Wednesday to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams, government sources said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:12 PM IST
PM Modi to discuss CBSE board exams with education minister, top officials today.(PTI File Photo )

Class 10 and 12 exams are set to begin from May 4 amid demand by some leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, that they be cancelled amid an alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

A call on the examination may be taken in the meeting to be chaired by the prime minister, the sources said.

