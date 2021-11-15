Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till Thursday, November 18 the plea seeking directions to CBSE, CISCE to hold term 1 board exams in hybrid or blended mode.
CBSE, CISCE term 1 exam: SC hearing on plea for hybrid exams adjourned to Nov 18
Published on Nov 15, 2021
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till Thursday, November 18 the plea seeking directions to CBSE, CISCE to hold term 1 board exams in hybrid or blended mode. The plea, filed by six students says the exams be held in a blended mode, both offline and online, and it alleges that the entire exercise of the boards in conducting the term one or semester one examinations in offline mode only is “patently unreasonable”.

The CBSE term 1 board exams are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 16. The first semester exams of the CISCE are scheduled to begin on November 22.

CBSE is all set to begin the exam tomorrow even as schools have been ordered to remain closed in the national capital, Delhi, over pollution. There are over 21,000 CBSE schools in Delhi from which students will appear for class 10 and 12 term 1 board exams.

The exams will be OMR-based where students have to mark their answers on an optical mark recognition sheet instead of writing descriptive answers. The OMR sheet has to be marked with blue or black ballpoint pen.

 

 

 

