CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: Registration date extended till October 31, notice here

Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the registration date for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023. The last date for submission of online applications by applicant is till October 31, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: Registration date extended till Oct 31

As per the official notice, the verification of application school will be done till November 7, 2023.

For Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2022 (Renewal 2023) Scheme: Renewal of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship X awarded in 2022, the last date for submission of online applications by applicant is also till October 31 and verification of application by school is till November 7, 2023.

Eligible girl students who have passed Class 10 from a school affiliated to the board and are currently studying in Class 11 in CBSE schools can apply for the scheme through the link given on cbse.gov.in. To be eligible for the scholarship, the girl student should be the only child of their parents. However, all children born together will be considered as single girl child of their parents.

The rate of scholarship will be ₹500 per month and it will be paid for a maximum period of two years. Students who want to renew the scholarship scheme, they will have secure 50 per cent or more marks in Class 11 from a CBSE school and get promotion to Class 12. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.