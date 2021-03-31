Home / Education / News / CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship list 2020 released at cbse.gov.in, check here
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship list 2020 released at cbse.gov.in, check here

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship list 2020: Candidates who have applied for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2020 can check the list online at cbse.gov.in.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 06:22 PM IST
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2020.(HT file)

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship list 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the list of selected candidates for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2020 can check the list online at cbse.gov.in.

According to the official statement, the payments have been made via an electronic clearing system (ECS) to the bank accounts of the selected candidates.

'List of 1367 selected candidates under single girl child X pass scholarship for the year 20202, " reads the official statement.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship list 2020:

How to check CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship list 2020:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "List of Selected Candidates of SGC-2020 (Class X) - 30/03/2021"

The CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and look for your name

Download the list and take its printout for future use.

