C’garh school teacher provide tech enabled education to underprivileged kids

Trying to bring a positive change in the lives of underprivileged children in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh, a school teacher Ishwari Kumar Sinha has been providing technology enabled education to them for 13 years.

Sinha, a government school teacher in Balod, said he started this endeavour in 2011 by buying a small sound system to equip children with technology. "There were 300 students in the school when I was posted here in 2008. The government funds were utilised for the fundamental needs of the school. So to acquaint these kids with technology, I bought a small sound system in 2011," he said.

Sinha further added that he had spent around ₹8 lakhs in the last 13 years of service and another school teacher and panchayat also supported him in this initiative.

Asked about how this idea came to him, Sinha said he himself belonged to a village in Rajim where they were bereft of any facilities and he wanted to make a change for these kids.

Sinha has been teaching kids at home for a year now as the schools in the state shut down in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Balod District Collector Janmejay Mahobe praised Sinha for his devotion to education. "Ishwari Kumar Sinha has been doing good work in the field of education. He takes a personal interest in his students. He understands technology and educates the students with the help of the same. His devotion to education is an example for other teachers here," he said.