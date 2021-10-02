Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Changes in education system needed to develop it as per global standards:Pradhan

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:51 AM IST
PTI | , Shillong
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that changes in the education system are necessary to develop it as per global standards and needs.

He was virtually addressing the eighth annual convocation of the National Institute of Technology here.

"The need of the hour is to adopt a strategy of rapid economic growth while ensuring an equitable and quality education to all. Undoubtedly, we have the potential to establish our leadership. We need to implement necessary changes to develop our education system as per global standards and needs," Pradhan said.

The Union minister said that the National Education Policy will bring out each student's capability and transform the learning landscape of the country.

"The policy provides a lot of scope for the students of all backgrounds and aptitude. It empowers the students with the power of choice. I am sure that with further implementation of the policy in its entirety, we shall witness a massive transformation of our educational landscape in quick time," he said.

The institute awarded honorary PhD to Padma Shri awardee Neil Nongkynrih, the founder and mentor of the Shillong Chamber Choir. 

