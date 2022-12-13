Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CM Mann warns strict action against institutes who discourage use of Punjabi

Published on Dec 13, 2022 01:42 PM IST

The state government will take strict action against such education institutes who discourage the use of Punjabi language in their campuses, Mann said.

CM Mann warns strict action against institutes who discourage use of Punjabi (HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said it has come to his notice that some educational institutions of the state are imposing fine on students for communicating in Punjabi within school campuses.

The state government will take strict action against such education institutes who discourage the use of Punjabi language in their campuses, Mann said. He was addressing the concluding day of the inter-university youth festival at Punjabi University, Patiala.

This is unwarranted and undesirable as Punjabi was the mother tongue of Punjabis residing in the state and strict punitive action will be imposed on institution if any such fine was imposed, a statement by the state government said, quoting the chief minister.

The Chief Minister said that the government is making concerted efforts for providing jobs to the youth and it has already started recruitment processes in various departments of the state.

More than 20,000 government job letters have been given to the youth and more jobs are in the pipeline, he added.

Cabinet Ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Chetan Singh Jauremajra, Special Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Kumar Amit and Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Arvind also attended the event.

