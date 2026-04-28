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CM Yogi distributes appointment letters to 936 telecom department recruits in UP Police

CM Yogi said recruitment was transparent, with no recommendations or money involved, and based strictly on merit, capability, and reservation rules.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 02:27 pm IST
ANI |
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 936 selected Head Operators/Head Operators (Mechanical) for the Uttar Pradesh Police Telecommunication Department at an event in Lucknow.

CM Yogi distributes appointment letters to 936 telecom department recruits in UP Police

Addressing the event, CM Yogi emphasised transparency in recruitment and said, "No recommendation, no money... The entire recruitment process was completed in a fair and transparent manner, adhering to your merit, capability, and the rules of reservation."

He further stated that large-scale recruitments are planned, saying, "The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is set to conduct nearly 1 lakh new recruitments this year, recruitments for Home Guard, Civil Police, and SI will take place..."

Highlighting law and order and development, he said, "The rule of law is the first guarantee of development... Every major investor from the country and the world is coming to UP... Every Indian citizen, when they honestly fulfil their duties in their respective fields, that vision of a 'Vikisit Bharat' will be realised...''

"This investment of yours is not just an investment in the field of pharma and medical devices, but you are all joining the trust of the 25 crore people of the state," he said.

He further stated that the investment of approximately 2,000 crore will give a major boost to medicine manufacturing and medical device production in the state.

 
recruitment process yogi adityanath uttar pradesh police education
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