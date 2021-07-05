Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Colleges, universities in Bihar to reopen with 50% attendance

Bihar government has decided to reopen colleges and universities with 50% attendance, after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.
Edited by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Colleges, universities in Bihar to reopen with 50% attendance

Bihar government has decided to reopen colleges and universities with 50% attendance, after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state on Monday. Schools will reopen for classes 11 and 12. Technical educational institutions, government training institutes will also reopen with 50% attendance. Special arrangement will be made to vaccinate students above 18 years of age, teachers and staff, the government has said.

Online teaching will continue in schools, the government has said.

Coaching centres, and other educational institutes have not been permitted to reopen.

Entrance exams, competitive tests which have been scheduled will be held as per the COVID-19 safety protocols issued by the central government.

In a tweet, which is originally in Hindi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that, " Universities, all colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance of students. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions."

On June 29, the state education minister had said, reopening of educational institutes in the state will be done in phases. In the first phase universities and colleges will reopen, in the second phase high schools would reopen and in the last phase primary schools and middle schools will reopen, the minister had said.

Schools have remained close since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools had reopened for a short duration and had to be closed again due to rising cases of COVID-19.

