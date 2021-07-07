Common Eligibility Test to be conducted from 2022 for central govt jobs

The Central government will conduct computer-based Common Eligibility Test from 2022 for central government jobs across the country. The CET will be conducted online by the newly constructed National Recruitment Agency, NRA from early next year, which was constituted with the approval of the Union Cabinet.

The CET was earlier scheduled to be conducted but was delayed due to the pandemic. Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday while speaking to PTI at the launch of e-Book Civil List 2021 of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers said that CET is a path-breaking reform carried out by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to bring about "ease of recruitment" for young job aspirants and it will prove to be a major boon for youth, especially those living in far-flung and remote areas.

In the statement released by the Personnel Ministry, it was stated that NRA will conduct the CET to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in the government sector for which recruitment is presently carried out through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Through CET, candidates will be shortlisted for Group B and Group C (non-technical) posts. Moreover, every district in the country will have at least one examination centre through this reform and candidates will get an opportunity regardless of his or her background or socio-economic status.