Home / Education / News / Army recruitment: Common Entrance Exam postponed
news

Army recruitment: Common Entrance Exam postponed

Common Entrance Examination (CEC) which was scheduled on April 25 at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium Jalandhar for candidates hailing from districts of Kapurthala, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahar), Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran has been postponed due to Covid situation in Punjab.
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Common Entrance Examination for Army recruitment postponed

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], April 23 (ANI): Common Entrance Examination (CEC) which was scheduled on April 25 at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium Jalandhar for candidates hailing from districts of Kapurthala, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahar), Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran has been postponed due to Covid situation in Punjab.

According to an army statement, CEE was meant for those candidates who were declared medically fit after Army Recruitment Rally from January 4 2021 to January 31 2021 at APS (Primary Wing) Ground, Major General Rajinder Singh Sparrow Road, Jalandhar Cantt and also the CEE for women MP candidates from above districts who have participated in Recruitment Rally at Kharga Stadium Ambala and found medically fit is postponed due to COVID-19 situation.

Fresh dates will be intimated later. Candidates are requested to keep them updated on latest information through the website.

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], April 23 (ANI): Common Entrance Examination (CEC) which was scheduled on April 25 at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium Jalandhar for candidates hailing from districts of Kapurthala, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahar), Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran has been postponed due to Covid situation in Punjab.

According to an army statement, CEE was meant for those candidates who were declared medically fit after Army Recruitment Rally from January 4 2021 to January 31 2021 at APS (Primary Wing) Ground, Major General Rajinder Singh Sparrow Road, Jalandhar Cantt and also the CEE for women MP candidates from above districts who have participated in Recruitment Rally at Kharga Stadium Ambala and found medically fit is postponed due to COVID-19 situation.

Fresh dates will be intimated later. Candidates are requested to keep them updated on latest information through the website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army recruitment rally exam postponed sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP