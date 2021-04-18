Home / Education / News / Covid-19: All educational institutes in Bihar to remain shut till May 15
news

Covid-19: All educational institutes in Bihar to remain shut till May 15

In the light of the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the Bihar government on Sunday impose night curfew in the state.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 08:38 PM IST
The Bihar government has also decided that schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Bihar will remain shut till May 15. During this period, state-run schools and universities will not conduct any exam.(HT_PRINT)

In the light of the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the Bihar government on Sunday impose night curfew in the state.

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar said, "Night curfew will remain in place across Bihar from 9 pm to 5 am. All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6pm. Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm."

The state government has also decided that schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Bihar will remain shut till May 15. During this period, state-run schools and universities will not conduct any exam.

"Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed and no examination will be held by state-run schools and universities till May 15. Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed till May 15," Kumar said

"All religious places to remain closed in Bihar till May 15. Not more than 25 people will be allowed at last rites. Only 100 people will be allowed at weddings," Kumar said.

8,690 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bihar on Sunday, the Chief Minister informed.

Moreover, the Bihar government has decided to provide bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lower primary schools in Assam districts with over 100 covid cases to stay shut

Postpone physical exams in varsities, colleges, Tharoor requests Kerala governor

CUSAT postpones all varsity exams scheduled from April 19

After HC nod to enroll in NCC, transwoman wants to be an inspiration for all

As per an official statement, there are 39,498 active cases of COVID-19 in Bihar, while the death toll due to the infection have mounted to 1,722.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 bihar school educational institutes bihar cm nitish kumar
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP