COVID19: UP schools, coaching centres to remain closed till May 10

UP schools and coaching centres to remain closed till May 10. The online classes have also been postponed by the state government.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 12:31 PM IST
COVID19: UP schools, coaching centres to remain closed till May 10

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to close down all schools in the state including government and private due to the surge in COVID19 cases across the country. The schools for classes 1 to 12 will remain closed in the state till May 10. The coaching institutes will also remain closed and the online classes have been postponed till further notice.

The decision to shut down schools and coaching institutes was taken after announcing a complete lockdown from April 30 at 8 pm onwards to 7 am on May 4 to stem the unprecedented surge in the cases of Covid-19.

The government had earlier ordered the shut down of educational institutes in the state till April 30, which has now been extended. Also, the teachers of government schools of the state were directed to work from home till May 20. Also, it had postponed university and college exams as well in the state till May 15, 2021. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the decision regarding these exams is to be taken in the first week of May.

Till now, the state has recorded the highest single-day rise of 298 Covid-19 deaths, pushing the fatality count to 12,241. A total of 12,17,955 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in the state.

