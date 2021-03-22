Home / Education / News / CSBC Bihar Police constable aspirants use N95mask for cheating in exam, 6 held
news

CSBC Bihar Police constable aspirants use N95mask for cheating in exam, 6 held

Officials at Bhabua and Hazipur in Bihar arrested three aspirants using N95 mask as electronic device for cheating in the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination on Sunday.
By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:24 PM IST
CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2020

Constable Job aspirants in Bihar have invented a new technique of using unfair means.

They had fitted mobile SIM, Bluetooth and electronic devises in the masks they were wearing in the examination. Masterminds of the racket were sitting at a far place and providing answers to the aspirants, superintendent of police, Bhabua, Rakesh Kumar said.

Police said that the devices were stitched inside the mask near mouth and ear and were not visible from outside. Aspirants told the question and their friends answered to each other through the device. Invigilators grew suspicious after the examinees were noticed talking in husky voice and suspected something wrong and informed the officers.

Aspirants identified as Vicky Kumar at Children Garden School, Bhabua and Niranjan Kumar at DAV School Yadupur were arrested after the officials found the electronic devices fitted in N 95 masks being used for cheating.

The arrested aspirants revealed that mastermind of the racket were sitting at Kudra at a distance of 20 kilometers who were providing right answer after being communicated the questions by aspirants through the device.

A police team raided a house at Kudra and arrested three youths identified as Santosh Kumar, Dipak Kumar and Atul Pal. A laptop, printer, mobile phones and books were recovered from them.

The youths were providing exact answers to the aspirants with the help of books and Google, they told police.

It was a local network of friends and only five persons- two aspirants and their three friends, all residents of Kudra area, were involved. A case under concerned sections of Indian penal Code and IT Act had been registered against and they had been sent to jail, SP Kumar said.

In a similar incident in constable recruitment examination at Hazipur in north Bihar, an aspirant identified as Vishal Kumar was also arrested while cheating with the help of electronic devices fitted in his N95 mask.

Mobile SIM card, battery, Bluetooth and other gadgets connected with a circuit were hidden in the mask, officials said.

