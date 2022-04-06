CUET 2022: Registration to begin today, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for CUET 2022 on April 6, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Common Universities Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till May 6, 2022.

The examination will be held in 13 languages including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English. The exam will be divided into three sections: section IA will have 13 languages, section IB will have 19 languages, section II will have 27 domain-specific subjects, and section III will have a general examination.

CUET 2022: How to register

Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to apply.

Visit the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CUET (UG) 2022 will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various Undergraduate Programmes.

