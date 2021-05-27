Home / Education / News / CWUR rankings: JU ranks 18th among Indian higher educational institutions
news

CWUR rankings: JU ranks 18th among Indian higher educational institutions

Jadavpur University occupies the 18th ranking among all Indian higher educational institutions in World University Rankings 2021/22 in the Centre for World University Ranking (CWUR), Vice Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das said Thursday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Among the top 2,000 institutions across the globe, 68 Indian institutions have made the positions in that list and Jadavpur University has been accorded the 18th position among the Indian institutions, Das said.(Facebook/file)

Jadavpur University occupies the 18th ranking among all Indian higher educational institutions in World University Rankings 2021/22 in the Centre for World University Ranking (CWUR), Vice Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das said Thursday.

Among the top 2,000 institutions across the globe, 68 Indian institutions have made the positions in that list and Jadavpur University has been accorded the 18th position among the Indian institutions, Das said.

Another premier state university of West Bengal, Calcutta University occupies the 20th rank among the Indian higher educational institutions in CWUR.

Among the state universities of the country, Jadavpur University has been ranked second, just below the Punjab University.

Calcutta University occupies the third place among the state universities in the country, according to the list.

Das said the continuing academic and scientific research activities by researchers and faculty of JU, despite the pandemic situation since past year, contributed to the feat and said "we will be in pursuit of this overall academic excellence."

JU occupies 1,032 in the overall Global Ranking of CWUR, Das said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jadavpur university student university rankings calcutta university education news
TRENDING NEWS

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk

Green Curry Cake by Masterchef Australia’s Depinder impresses judges. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP