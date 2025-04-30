Dead teacher withdrew salary for over a year in Bihar’s Saharsa, 4 BEOs served notices

A dead government teacher in Bihar continued to withdraw salary for over a year. The deceased, who was working at Middle School Dumri under Mahishi block as a contract teacher, was later identified as Ram Prasad Raushan, a resident of Telwa (Mahishi), died on December 22, 2023. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

This bizarre incident took place in Bihar’s Saharsa district and the matter came into light when on March 13, block education officer (BEO) Sabita Kumari wrote to the district education officer (DEO) in this regard prompting the department to investigate the matter. The matter came into the notice of the media only on Tuesday.

Four block education officers (BEOs) who served the block during this period have been served notices.

The deceased, who was working at Middle School Dumri under Mahishi block as a contract teacher, was later identified as Ram Prasad Raushan, a resident of Telwa (Mahishi), died on December 22, 2023. Next day the then headmaster of the school Ajit Roy informed the department about the death.

“The salary of the dead teacher continued to be credited in the accounts of the dead teacher till February 2025,” sources said adding “Soon after Sabita Kumari assumed the charge of BEO in March, she wrote to the higher authorities asking to take decision in this regard.”

An official in the department told HT, “The salary continued to be credited in the accounts of the dead teacher for 13 months, and you can’t say it was simply negligence, it was a blunder and it tells the real picture of the education department which has been making tall claims.”

While district education officer (DEO) Anil Kumar did not respond to the repeated calls of HT, district programme officer (Establishment) Sanjay Kumar said, “Four BEOs during that period (13 months) have been served show –cause in this regard and further action will be taken after they submit their explanations.”

Of the four BEOs who have been served show cause notices three of them have already retired from the service.

Satya Prasad Singh, Vidyanand Tiwary and Sanjay Kumar (All BEOs) have already been retired while the then DPO Rajneesh Kumar Jha who was also holding the additional charge of BEO of Mahishi has been served notice. He is currently posted in Saran as DPO.