TBSE class 10 result 2025: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released class 10th or Madhyamik Pariksha on Wednesday, today, April 30, 2025. Students who appeared for Tripura board class 10 examinations can now check and download their results on the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in. TBSE 10th Results 2025 released, direct link to check Tripura Class 10 marks

Students can check their results using their roll number and registration number.

Notably, the class 10th results were announced around 12:00 pm today via a press conference conducted in Agartala.

The result consists of details such as the name of the student, exam roll number, marks obtained in each subject, percentage obtained by the student.

The school heads can later obtain the original mark sheet. As informed earlier, the mark sheets will likely be available within 4-5 days after the results are announced.

TBSE class 10 or Madhyamik Pariksha results: Steps to check

Visit the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in. Click on Class 10 or Madhyamik Pariksha 2025 link. Enter your Roll number or registration number. Submit and result will be displayed on screen. View and download it. Take a printout for future reference.

This year, the class 10th examination was held from February 25 to March 18, 2025 with Vocational subjects as the last paper.

Meanwhile, students who could not clear the examination can appear for the complimentary examination which will be held later.

For more details visit the official website of Tripura board.